China delays approval of BYD’s Mexico plant, FT reports

China is delaying the approval for BYD to build a plant in Mexico over concerns that the technology developed by the electric vehicle maker could leak to the US, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Mar 19
|
280.28
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Mar 19
|
280.03
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Mar 19
|
149.18
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Mar 19
|
0.88
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Mar 19
|
1.30
|
Euro to USD / Mar 19
|
1.09
|
UK LIBOR % / Mar 18
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Mar 18
|
5,614.66
|
Nasdaq / Mar 18
|
17,504.12
|
FTSE 100 / Mar 18
|
8,705.23
|
Dow Jones / Mar 18
|
41,581.31
|
Germany DAX 30 / Mar 18
|
23,380.70
|
France CAC40 / Mar 18
|
8,114.57
|
India Sensex / Mar 19
|
75,481.90
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Mar 19
|
37,751.88
|
Hang Seng / Mar 19
|
24,743.15
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Mar 18
|
17,285
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Mar 18
|
272,076
|
Petrol/Litre / Mar 19
|
255.63
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Mar 19
|
66.63
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Mar 19
|
3,039.77
|
Diesel/Litre / Mar 19
|
258.64
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Mar 19
|
66.37
|Stock
|Price
|
Sally Textile / Mar 19
Sally Textile Mills Limited(SLYT)
|
9.08
▲ 1 (12.38%)
|
Jahangir Sidd(Pref) / Mar 19
Jahangir Sidd(Pref)(JSCLPSA)
|
9.95
▲ 0.96 (10.68%)
|
Int. Knit. / Mar 19
International Knitwear Limited(INKL)
|
21.74
▲ 1.98 (10.02%)
|
Image Pakistan / Mar 19
Image Pakistan Limited(IMAGE)
|
25.27
▲ 2.3 (10.01%)
|
Fateh Sports / Mar 19
Fateh Sports Wear Limited(FSWL)
|
85.72
▲ 7.79 (10%)
|
Exide (PAK) / Mar 19
Exide Pakistan Limited(EXIDE)
|
823.10
▲ 74.83 (10%)
|
Macter Int. Ltd / Mar 19
Macter International Limited(MACTER)
|
403.77
▲ 36.71 (10%)
|
Pak Datacom / Mar 19
Pak Datacom Limited(PAKD)
|
102.60
▲ 9.33 (10%)
|
Bunnys Limited / Mar 19
Bunnys Limited(BNL)
|
19.14
▲ 1.74 (10%)
|
Atlas Battery / Mar 19
Atlas Battery Limited(ATBA)
|
327.94
▲ 29.81 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Sec. Inv. Bank / Mar 19
Security Investment Bank Limited(SIBL)
|
6.86
▼ -0.84 (-10.91%)
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Mar 19
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
51.27
▼ -5.7 (-10.01%)
|
National Silk / Mar 19
The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited(NSRM)
|
33.82
▼ -3.49 (-9.35%)
|
Khalid Siraj / Mar 19
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited(KSTM)
|
8.70
▼ -0.83 (-8.71%)
|
Sindh Modaraba / Mar 19
Sindh Modaraba(SINDM)
|
10.62
▼ -0.88 (-7.65%)
|
Equity Modaraba / Mar 19
First Equity Modaraba(FEM)
|
3
▼ -0.22 (-6.83%)
|
Bank of Khyber / Mar 19
The Bank of Khyber(BOK)
|
16
▼ -1.09 (-6.38%)
|
Parmount Sp. / Mar 19
Paramount Spinning Mills Limited(PASM)
|
4.18
▼ -0.28 (-6.28%)
|
Ali Asghar / Mar 19
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
46
▼ -2.94 (-6.01%)
|
Chashma / Mar 19
Chashma Sugar Mills Limited(CHAS)
|
71.02
▼ -4.5 (-5.96%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Mar 19
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
59,131,134
▲ 0.31
|
B.O.Punjab / Mar 19
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
36,470,727
▲ 0.28
|
Fauji Cement / Mar 19
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
26,881,368
▲ 1.32
|
Pak Elektron / Mar 19
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
25,602,872
▲ 2.65
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Mar 19
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
25,093,216
▲ 4.57
|
Pak Refinery / Mar 19
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
21,542,769
▲ 0.05
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Mar 19
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
16,372,163
▼ -0.01
|
WorldCall Telecom / Mar 19
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
14,836,855
▲ 0.01
|
Image Pakistan / Mar 19
Image Pakistan Limited(IMAGE)
|
14,804,892
▲ 2.3
|
Hub Power Co. / Mar 19
The Hub Power Company Limited(HUBC)
|
14,066,643
▲ 5.72
