AIRLINK 184.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.08%)
BOP 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.37%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 47.70 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.85%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.87%)
FLYNG 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.05%)
HUBC 140.51 Increased By ▲ 5.42 (4.01%)
HUMNL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
KEL 4.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
MLCF 60.30 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.91%)
OGDC 224.02 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.43%)
PACE 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.15%)
PAEL 47.39 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (5.43%)
PIAHCLA 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
PIBTL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3%)
POWER 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
PPL 188.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.78%)
PRL 36.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PTC 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.69%)
SEARL 101.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.73%)
SYM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
TPLP 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.52%)
TRG 70.65 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (6.05%)
WAVESAPP 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.96%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
BR100 12,554 Increased By 96.4 (0.77%)
BR30 39,031 Increased By 724.5 (1.89%)
KSE100 117,851 Increased By 849.4 (0.73%)
KSE30 36,447 Increased By 313.1 (0.87%)
Technology

China delays approval of BYD’s Mexico plant, FT reports

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2025 11:02am

China is delaying the approval for BYD to build a plant in Mexico over concerns that the technology developed by the electric vehicle maker could leak to the US, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Chinese EV maker BYD eyes state incentives for Mexico plant

BYD

