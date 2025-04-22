South Korean shares flat ahead of US tariff talks
- The benchmark KOSPI fell 1.19 points, or 0.05%, to 2,487.23
SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:
South Korean shares little changed with focus on tariff talks
-
South Korean shares were little changed on Tuesday, with investors on the fence ahead of negotiations with the US over trade barriers.
-
The benchmark KOSPI fell 1.19 points, or 0.05%, to 2,487.23 as of 0118 GMT.
-
Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok has left for Washington, while Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun will depart on Wednesday for trade consultations on April 24. The meeting was scheduled on the US’s request.
-
South Korea’s economy barely grew in the last quarter as persistent global trade risks and weak domestic demand continued to sap momentum, a Reuters poll found. The gross domestic product print is due on Thursday.
-
Among index heavyweights, chip and battery makers fell, tracking overnight losses in Nvidia and Tesla.
-
Countering their losses, e-commerce firms, drugmakers and steel manufacturers rose, while automakers traded flat.
-
Of the total 928 traded issues, 404 advanced and 450 declined.
-
Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 18.4 billion won ($12.9 million).
-
The won was quoted at 1,425.6 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.29% lower than Monday’s close at 1,421.5.
-
In the money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 point to 107.73.
-
The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 0.9 basis points to 2.321%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose 0.8 basis points to 2.609%.
Comments