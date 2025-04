KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures opened higher on Tuesday, and were set to snap six straight sessions of losses, tracking gains in rival edible oils and stronger crude oil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange added 14 ringgit, or 0.36%, to 3,924 ringgit ($896.30) a metric ton in early trade.