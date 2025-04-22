AIRLINK 182.30 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.18%)
BOP 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
CNERGY 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
CPHL 94.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.61%)
FCCL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.03%)
FFL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
FLYNG 28.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.5%)
HUBC 147.25 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.38%)
HUMNL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.78%)
KOSM 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
MLCF 68.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.14%)
OGDC 212.78 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.26%)
PACE 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.06%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
POWER 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.61%)
PPL 171.07 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.15%)
PRL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.21%)
PTC 22.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
SEARL 95.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.45%)
SSGC 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.01%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.16%)
TPLP 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.93%)
TRG 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
BR100 12,715 Increased By 12.4 (0.1%)
BR30 38,393 Increased By 135.3 (0.35%)
KSE100 118,499 Increased By 115.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 36,404 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
Apr 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat gains as dryness hits US winter crops; corn firms on plating delay

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2025 11:12am

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures gained some ground on Tuesday, underpinned by worries over dry weather threatening to reduce US winter crop yields.

Corn rose on support from wet weather delaying field work in the US Midwest. Soybeans also inched higher.

“The condition of the winter wheat crop deteriorated over the last week, which is supporting prices,” said one grains trader in Singapore.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.2% to $5.53-1/4 a bushel as of 0331 GMT, having dropped nearly 2% on Monday.

Corn added 0.2% to $4.90-3/4 a bushel and soybeans rose 0.4% to $10.45-3/4 a bushel.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) rated 45% of the winter wheat crops to be in good or excellent condition, down from half of the crop in that condition a year ago, with dryness hitting the US Plains. Analysts on average expected a 47% rating, unchanged from a week earlier.

Wet weather forecast in parts of the US Midwest is likely to slow corn planting even as farmers seeded their crops faster than normal last week, data showed.

Farmers planted 12% of the nation’s corn crop by April 20, topping the five-year average of 10%, the USDA said in a weekly crop progress report on Monday.

Russian wheat export prices down slightly

Growers planted 8% of the soybean crop, above the five-year average of 5%.

Russian wheat export prices dropped last week, partly in response to general market optimism about a potential settlement of the Ukraine conflict, analysts said.

The Sovecon consultancy estimated prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content at $250-$252 a ton free-on-board (FOB), compared with $250-$253 last week.

Wheat

Comments

200 characters

Wheat gains as dryness hits US winter crops; corn firms on plating delay

PM for deeper economic ties with UAE

Pakistan, Malaysia explore digital finance alliance

Intra-day update: Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

US finalises tariffs on Southeast Asian solar imports

Dollar wallows near 3-year low as Trump’s attacks on Fed chief unnerve traders

BHC declares: Agri income levy falls under provincial jurisdiction

Intra-day update: KSE-100 Index faces range-bound trading

Trade, consular affairs and culture: Pakistan, UAE take big step to boost ties

Decisions, orders: Ministries’ delay ‘tactics’ draw the ire of SIFC’s EC

Authorised by AGPR: CPPA-G receives Rs148.75bn from SBP on TDS account

Read more stories