AIRLINK 183.00 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (1.57%)
BOP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
CNERGY 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
CPHL 94.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.71%)
FCCL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.03%)
FFL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.1%)
FLYNG 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.29%)
HUBC 147.01 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (1.22%)
HUMNL 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.78%)
KOSM 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
MLCF 68.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.32%)
OGDC 212.77 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.25%)
PACE 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 48.41 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.09%)
PIAHCLA 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
POWER 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.61%)
PPL 171.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.36%)
PTC 22.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
SEARL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.34%)
SSGC 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.54%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
TELE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.13%)
TPLP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TRG 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
BR100 12,710 Increased By 7.6 (0.06%)
BR30 38,389 Increased By 131.4 (0.34%)
KSE100 118,528 Increased By 145.1 (0.12%)
KSE30 36,395 Increased By 0.2 (0%)
Apr 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei dips as US tariffs, Trump’s attacks on Fed chief weigh

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2025 10:53am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei edged lower in a choppy session on Tuesday, as investor caution prevailed amid lingering concerns over US tariffs and President Donald Trump’s continued criticism of the Federal Reserve chairman.

The Nikkei was down 0.07% at 34,255.71 by the midday break, after falling as much as 0.4% earlier in the session.

The broader Topix reversed its course to edge up 0.05% at 2,530.26.

“The environment surrounding the US tariffs has not changed. The market is still struggling to gauge how much of the impact local and global firms would suffer,” said Hiroyuki Ueno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

The Nikkei hit an 18-month low in early April following Trump’s announcement of reciprocal tariffs but has since rebounded to the key 34,000 level.

However, it remains halfway to the 38,000 mark it hovered near in late March.

“The market is awaiting next cues for the timing to start making active bets, possibly from corporate outlook, particularly from US technology firms and Japanese exporters,” Ueno said.

Strategists noted that the Nikkei’s losses were relatively modest compared with Wall Street’s sharp overnight decline, as the US sell-off reflected a broader flight from American assets.

Trump ramped up his attacks on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, prompting investors to worry about the US central bank’s independence even as they grapple with the effects of an ongoing, erratic trade war.

All three major indexes tumbled more than 2%, with big losses in the “Magnificent Seven” group of megacap growth stocks weighing heaviest on the tech-laden Nasdaq.

Japan’s Nikkei drops as stronger yen pressures exporters

Japan’s chip-related shares dropped, with Tokyo Electron and Advantest losing 0.8% and 0.9%, respectively, to drag the Nikkei the most.

Technology investor SoftBank Group climbed 0.6%, emerging as the biggest support for the Nikkei.

SoftBank Group Japan’s Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei dips as US tariffs, Trump’s attacks on Fed chief weigh

PM for deeper economic ties with UAE

Pakistan, Malaysia explore digital finance alliance

Intra-day update: Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

US finalises tariffs on Southeast Asian solar imports

Dollar wallows near 3-year low as Trump’s attacks on Fed chief unnerve traders

BHC declares: Agri income levy falls under provincial jurisdiction

Intra-day update: KSE-100 Index faces range-bound trading

Trade, consular affairs and culture: Pakistan, UAE take big step to boost ties

Decisions, orders: Ministries’ delay ‘tactics’ draw the ire of SIFC’s EC

Authorised by AGPR: CPPA-G receives Rs148.75bn from SBP on TDS account

Read more stories