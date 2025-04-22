AIRLINK 179.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.34%)
BOP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
CNERGY 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CPHL 95.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.34%)
FCCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FFL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
FLYNG 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
HUBC 147.75 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.73%)
HUMNL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.23%)
MLCF 68.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.92%)
OGDC 212.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PACE 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 48.85 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2%)
PIAHCLA 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
PPL 171.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.11%)
PRL 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.1%)
PTC 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.06%)
SEARL 96.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.28%)
SSGC 42.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.34%)
SYM 14.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TRG 65.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,724 Increased By 22.2 (0.17%)
BR30 38,381 Increased By 123.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 118,629 Increased By 245.8 (0.21%)
KSE30 36,484 Increased By 89.3 (0.25%)
Indian rupee winning streak threatened by yuan losses, technical hurdle

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2025 08:09am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee’s winning run is likely to halt on Tuesday, pressured by a drop in Asian currencies stoked by the Chinese yuan and the local currency’s failure to breach a key resistance level.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 85.22-85.24 to the U.S. dollar, compared with its previous close of 85.1275.

The rupee failed to break past the psychological 85 mark on Monday.

The 200-day moving average, currently lodged in the 84.90-85.00 zone, proved to be a resistance level, which did not surprise most market participants.

A currency trader at a leading private bank noted that the rupee’s inability to conquer the 85 threshold “is an issue,” especially considering the broader weakness across Asian currencies.

One of the main drags on the region was the onshore Chinese yuan, which weakened to near 7.31 per dollar.

The People’s Bank of China set the official mid-point at 7.2075, compared to 7.2055 on Monday, despite the dollar index’s slump to a three-year low.

The dollar continued its slide against major peers, pressured by President Donald Trump’s criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and confrontational trade policies.

Investor confidence in U.S. assets has wavered amid concerns over the Fed’s independence and the toll Trump’s tariffs could exact on the U.S. economy.

Indian rupee ends tad higher

The unease was visible across asset classes on Monday. U.S. equities tumbled, while Treasuries declined.

“Conviction levels are high that exceptional U.S. growth has been eroded and that the dollar needs to come lower,” ING Bank said in a note, adding that April is shaping up to be a pivotal month for the currency.

The dollar index is down a substantial 5.7% this month, on track for its sharpest monthly drop in at least a decade.

