AIRLINK 179.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.34%)
BOP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.01%)
CNERGY 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CPHL 95.68 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.47%)
FCCL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FFL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
FLYNG 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
HUBC 147.70 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.69%)
HUMNL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
MLCF 68.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.95%)
OGDC 212.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.08%)
PACE 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.11%)
PIAHCLA 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
PPL 171.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.11%)
PRL 34.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.27%)
PTC 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.88%)
SEARL 96.38 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.57%)
SSGC 42.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.34%)
SYM 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TRG 65.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
WAVESAPP 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,729 Increased By 26.8 (0.21%)
BR30 38,400 Increased By 142.6 (0.37%)
KSE100 118,593 Increased By 209.9 (0.18%)
KSE30 36,470 Increased By 74.7 (0.21%)
Apr 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian forces stage mass drone attack on Ukraine’s Odesa, governor says

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2025 07:45am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Russian forces launched a mass overnight drone attack on residential areas of Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa, triggering fires and damaging many apartments, local officials said early on Tuesday.

“The enemy targeted a residential area in a densely populated district of Odesa,” Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

He posted pictures of a fire blazing out of control and apartment buildings with windows smashed and facades damaged.

Regional Governor Oleh Kiper said the attack damaged dwellings, civilian infrastructure, an educational institution and vehicles.

Putin says he is open to direct peace talks with Ukraine

Emergency crews had been dispatched to the affected areas and information on casualties was being clarified, Kiper said.

Odesa, with its three ports, has been a frequent target of Russian attacks in the more than three-year-old conflict with Russia.

Russia Russian forces RUssia Ukraine war Odesa Russia launched missiles

Comments

200 characters

Russian forces stage mass drone attack on Ukraine’s Odesa, governor says

US finalises tariffs on Southeast Asian solar imports

BHC declares: Agri income levy falls under provincial jurisdiction

Minister launches Season-2 of Uraan innovation hub

Trade, consular affairs and culture: Pakistan, UAE take big step to boost ties

Decisions, orders: Ministries’ delay ‘tactics’ draw the ire of SIFC’s EC

Authorised by AGPR: CPPA-G receives Rs148.75bn from SBP on TDS account

28 newly-appointed TIOs: MoC initiates pre-departure training programme

Telenor’s and Orion’s acquisition: CCP decision delay threatens pact: PTCL chief

Performance scheme: FBR’s low-level employees protest denial of benefits

Taxpayers irked as IRS incorrectly marks them as ‘non-active’

Read more stories