Pakistan

CM launches ‘SMART Environment Protection Force’

Recorder Report Published 22 Apr, 2025 05:55am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on the social networking website “X” said that Punjab has formally launched Pakistan’s first “SMART Environment Protection Force”.

She said the establishment of Environment Protection Force is like a milestone in Punjab’s journey towards attaining environmental improvement. The launching of Pakistan’s first SMART Environment Protection Force is a bold initiative towards achieving a clean and green future. The Smart Force has been provided with drone surveillance, real-time (AQI) monitors and mobile labs.

The chief minister said, “Special squads have been established to streamline fields of industry, water, plastic, agriculture, transport and fuel.

The Smart Environment Force is committed to ensure prompt response, proper implementation and continuous improvement in the air quality index. I congratulate Minister for Environment, Secretary EPD, DG EPA and their team for turning my vision into reality.“

She added, “Strong institutional reforms, active participation of all stakeholders and citizens are essential for the fulfillment of our mission regarding environmental protection across Punjab.”

