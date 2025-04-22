AIRLINK 180.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.67%)
BOP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
CNERGY 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 95.23 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.03%)
FCCL 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.74%)
FFL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.09%)
FLYNG 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.85%)
HUBC 145.24 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.73%)
HUMNL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
KOSM 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (6%)
OGDC 212.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.31%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 47.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.77%)
PIAHCLA 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
POWER 13.54 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.99%)
PPL 170.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)
PRL 34.67 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.17%)
PTC 22.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.96%)
SEARL 95.83 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.93%)
SSGC 43.37 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.12%)
SYM 14.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
TPLP 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TRG 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,702 Increased By 113.8 (0.9%)
BR30 38,258 Increased By 378.2 (1%)
KSE100 118,383 Increased By 1067.8 (0.91%)
KSE30 36,395 Increased By 278.8 (0.77%)
Apr 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-22

87th death anniversary of Allama Iqbal marked

Muhammad Saleem Published 22 Apr, 2025 05:55am

LAHORE: The 87th death anniversary of philosopher poet and thinker, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was observed on Monday, acknowledging his services for Muslims of the subcontinent.

Born on November 9, 1877, in Sialkot, Dr Allama Iqbal died on April 21, 1938. Allama Iqbal was a great visionary poet, who conceived the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent, which was later materialized in the form of Pakistan.

Allama Iqbal through his poetry and thoughts awakened the Muslims to seek knowledge and realize their potential for real objectives.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid rich tribute to the Poet of the East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, acknowledging his profound contributions to the ideological foundation of Pakistan and the broader Muslim world.

In a message, he lauded Iqbal’s visionary philosophy and termed his thoughts a timeless source of guidance for the nation. “Allama Iqbal was not just a poet but a philosopher, thinker, and visionary whose teachings still illuminate our path,” Naqvi said.

Highlighting the relevance of Iqbal’s message in the modern era, the minister stated, “Iqbal gave a universal message of selfhood, unity, and brotherhood. His philosophy of ‘Khudi’ (self-realization) is a call to awaken the inner strength of individuals and nations alike.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Allama Iqbal 87th death anniversary

Comments

200 characters

87th death anniversary of Allama Iqbal marked

BHC declares: Agri income levy falls under provincial jurisdiction

Minister launches Season-2 of Uraan innovation hub

Trade, consular affairs and culture: Pakistan, UAE take big step to boost ties

Massive turnout at expatriates’ event: The PM was all smiles

Decisions, orders: Ministries’ delay ‘tactics’ draw the ire of SIFC’s EC

Authorised by AGPR: CPPA-G receives Rs148.75bn from SBP on TDS account

28 newly-appointed TIOs: MoC initiates pre-departure training programme

Telenor’s and Orion’s acquisition: CCP decision delay threatens pact: PTCL chief

Performance scheme: FBR’s low-level employees protest denial of benefits

Taxpayers irked as IRS incorrectly marks them as ‘non-active’

Read more stories