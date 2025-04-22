87th death anniversary of Allama Iqbal marked

LAHORE: The 87th death anniversary of philosopher poet and thinker, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was observed on Monday, acknowledging his services for Muslims of the subcontinent.

Born on November 9, 1877, in Sialkot, Dr Allama Iqbal died on April 21, 1938. Allama Iqbal was a great visionary poet, who conceived the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent, which was later materialized in the form of Pakistan.

Allama Iqbal through his poetry and thoughts awakened the Muslims to seek knowledge and realize their potential for real objectives.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid rich tribute to the Poet of the East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, acknowledging his profound contributions to the ideological foundation of Pakistan and the broader Muslim world.

In a message, he lauded Iqbal’s visionary philosophy and termed his thoughts a timeless source of guidance for the nation. “Allama Iqbal was not just a poet but a philosopher, thinker, and visionary whose teachings still illuminate our path,” Naqvi said.

Highlighting the relevance of Iqbal’s message in the modern era, the minister stated, “Iqbal gave a universal message of selfhood, unity, and brotherhood. His philosophy of ‘Khudi’ (self-realization) is a call to awaken the inner strength of individuals and nations alike.”

