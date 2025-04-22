Tech, energy, and textile sectors: Growing interest of American companies highlighted

LAHORE: Honorary Consul General of Pakistan in Boston, USA, Shahid Khan has underscored the importance of long-term partnerships, entrepreneurship and enhanced trade facilitation frameworks between Pakistan and the US.

He said this while speaking at the Lahore Economic Forum, a special initiative of LSE Capital in Lahore. The event featured a keynote address by Shahid Khan, Honorary Consul General of Pakistan in Boston, USA, on the theme of “Emerging US-Pakistan Trade Relations.”

Highlighting the growing interest of American companies in Pakistan’s tech, energy, and textile sectors, Khan pointed to the untapped potential in Pakistan-US relations, advocating for a future built on innovation, trust, and economic diplomacy.

The session drew prominent figures from Pakistan’s corporate sector, media, academic circles, public policy bodies, and local business community.

The Lahore Economic Forum, as part of LSE Capital’s ongoing efforts to promote strategic economic dialogue, reaffirmed its commitment to providing platforms for critical conversations, encouraging knowledge exchange, and connecting Pakistan’s business leadership with global voices shaping the future of commerce and development.

