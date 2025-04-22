Former Justice Sarmad Jalal Osmany passes away

KARACHI: Former Justice Sarmad Jalal Osmany - former judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan passed away on Monday after a prolonged battle with cancer.

He was under treatment at a local hospital in Karachi, the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry confirmed.

Justice Usmani, who retired from the apex court in 2011, was widely respected for his legal acumen, integrity, and contributions to the judiciary. Over the course of his career, he served in various important judicial capacities, including as a judge of the Sindh High Court and later the Supreme Court.

According to the Supreme Court Registry, his funeral prayers will be held on Monday after Asr at Masjid Hamza in Defence Phase 8, Karachi.

Born in a distinguished family of jurists, Justice Usmani was known for his principled stance on constitutional matters and was regarded as a staunch upholder of judicial independence.

Condolences poured in from across the legal fraternity following the news of his demise.