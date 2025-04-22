AIRLINK 179.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.34%)
BOP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.01%)
CNERGY 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CPHL 95.68 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.47%)
FCCL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FFL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
FLYNG 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
HUBC 147.70 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.69%)
HUMNL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
MLCF 68.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.95%)
OGDC 212.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.08%)
PACE 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.11%)
PIAHCLA 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
PPL 171.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.11%)
PRL 34.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.27%)
PTC 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.88%)
SEARL 96.38 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.57%)
SSGC 42.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.34%)
SYM 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TRG 65.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
WAVESAPP 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,729 Increased By 26.8 (0.21%)
BR30 38,400 Increased By 142.6 (0.37%)
KSE100 118,593 Increased By 209.9 (0.18%)
KSE30 36,470 Increased By 74.7 (0.21%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-22

Former Justice Sarmad Jalal Osmany passes away

NNI Published April 22, 2025 Updated April 22, 2025 08:49am

KARACHI: Former Justice Sarmad Jalal Osmany - former judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan passed away on Monday after a prolonged battle with cancer.

He was under treatment at a local hospital in Karachi, the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry confirmed.

Justice Usmani, who retired from the apex court in 2011, was widely respected for his legal acumen, integrity, and contributions to the judiciary. Over the course of his career, he served in various important judicial capacities, including as a judge of the Sindh High Court and later the Supreme Court.

According to the Supreme Court Registry, his funeral prayers will be held on Monday after Asr at Masjid Hamza in Defence Phase 8, Karachi.

Born in a distinguished family of jurists, Justice Usmani was known for his principled stance on constitutional matters and was regarded as a staunch upholder of judicial independence.

Condolences poured in from across the legal fraternity following the news of his demise.

