KCCI, PBC Dubai sign MoU

Recorder Report Published 22 Apr, 2025 05:55am

KARACHI: In a significant move to strengthen economic ties between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) and the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) Dubai signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday which has been designed to foster robust bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and economic collaboration by establishing strategic linkages between the business communities of Karachi and Dubai.

The MoU was formally signed by President KCCI, Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, and Chairman PBC Dubai, Shabbir Merchant, during a high-level meeting held at the KCCI premises.

The signing ceremony was attended by Senior Vice President KCCI Zia ul Arfeen, Vice President Faisal Khalil Ahmed, Chairman of the Special Committee to Implement MoUs Junaid Esmail Makda, Executive Advisor PBC Dubai Mustafa Hemani, Former Vice President KCCI Haris Agar, and KCCI Managing Committee Members.

President KCCI Jawed Bilwani emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral economic relations and highlighted the key features of the MoU. “This partnership marks a strategic effort to deepen trade and investment cooperation through practical initiatives such as exchange of trade delegations, joint participation in international exhibitions and trade fairs, and the co-organization of business seminars, workshops, and networking forums”, he said.

He added that both organizations have agreed to share timely and relevant information pertaining to trade policies, regulatory frameworks, and business practices in their respective regions.

Moreover, the agreement outlines mutual support for facilitation of business visa processes, logistical assistance for visiting trade delegations, and promotion of B2B interactions through digital platforms.

Jawed Bilwani also lauded PBC Dubai’s initiative of launching a dedicated website and mobile application to promote B2B matchmaking, enabling businesses to find potential partners with ease. “Such tools are critical for increasing engagement between entrepreneurs and investors in both markets,” he noted.

Chairman PBC Dubai, Shabbir Merchant, while underscoring the significance of this agreement for the business communities of both countries, stated that this MoU will not only serve as a bridge between Karachi and Dubai but also create a platform for sustainable economic growth. “It will facilitate meaningful business linkages, remove hurdles, and offer ease of doing business for entrepreneurs and investors on both sides”, he added.

