Pakistan Auto Show to be held in Nov

KARACHI: The Pakistan Auto Show 2025 (PAPS 2025), which is the country’s largest and only official automotive exhibition organized by the auto part manufacturers themselves along with OEM support, will be held in November 2025 at the Karachi Expo Centre.

The official launch of the exhibition was announced during the annual dinner of Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) at a local hotel in Karachi, which was attended by senior figures from across the Pakistani automotive industry including CEO’s of local component manufacturing firms.

Unlike conventional trade shows, PAAPAM is deeply involved in every detail of Pakistan Auto Show — from layout to execution — ensuring that valuable synergies are created between part manufacturers and OEMs as the event offers consumers a unique opportunity to explore the latest developments in the automotive sector under one roof.

This year’s edition already features an impressive lineup of participating brands and with a growing number of newcomers the show is expected to include several surprise launches and new model reveals — making it a must-attend event for industry stakeholders and enthusiasts alike.

