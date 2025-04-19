Four militants killed in Swat IBO

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development in the ongoing fight against terrorism, security forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) conducted a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Swat district on Friday, targeting the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the operation, the troops effectively engaged the hideout of the terrorists, killing four militants. A cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the slain individuals, who were reportedly involved in multiple terrorist activities in the region.

A thorough sanitisation operation is underway to ensure the area is cleared of any remaining threats. Security forces, in close coordination with LEAs, remain resolute in their mission to eradicate the scourge of terrorism from the country.

