AIRLINK 180.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.55%)
BOP 11.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.99%)
CPHL 96.45 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.32%)
FCCL 46.83 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.41%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.62%)
FLYNG 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
HUBC 146.05 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (2.3%)
HUMNL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.44%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
MLCF 68.89 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (5.16%)
OGDC 213.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.13%)
PACE 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PAEL 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.61%)
PIAHCLA 18.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
POWER 13.40 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (8.85%)
PPL 171.27 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.22%)
PRL 33.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.02%)
PTC 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
SEARL 96.40 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.53%)
SSGC 43.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.81%)
SYM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TELE 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
TRG 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 12,743 Increased By 155 (1.23%)
BR30 38,357 Increased By 478 (1.26%)
KSE100 118,583 Increased By 1267.7 (1.08%)
KSE30 36,514 Increased By 397.8 (1.1%)
Apr 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Indonesia books larger-than-expected $4.3 billion trade surplus in March

Reuters Published 21 Apr, 2025 11:12am

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported on Monday a $4.33 billion trade surplus in March, more than expected and the widest in four months as shipments beat estimates and imports were weaker than anticipated.

A Reuters poll of analysts had expected a surplus of $2.64 billion in March. The March surplus was the largest since November 2024, according to LSEG data.

Exports from the resource-rich country have rebounded from lows reached after the end of a commodity boom in 2022, but shipments could soon be affected by dimming global trade outlook due to the US tariff policies.

The United States has announced a 32% tariff on Indonesian products, which has been paused for 90 days.

US tariffs may cut Indonesia growth by up to 0.5 percentage points, minister says

Several Indonesian ministers have been in Washington since last week to try to negotiate a deal to avoid the tariff.

Exports rose 3.16% on an annual basis in March to $23.25 billion, official data showed on Monday, compared with a 3.40% fall expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Imports were worth $18.92 billion, the statistics bureau said, up 5.34% on a yearly basis, compared with the poll’s prediction of a 6.6% rise.

indonesia trade surplus Indonesia’s rupiah Indonesia’s central bank Indonesia GDP Indonesia economy Indonesian nickel

Comments

200 characters

Indonesia books larger-than-expected $4.3 billion trade surplus in March

Pope Francis has died, Vatican says in video statement

Intra-day update: Rupee remains stable against US dollar

PPRA proposes PIBT for Reko Diq cargoes without bidding

Met Office forecasts heatwave in Karachi till April 23

New Energy Vehicles: Sazgar delays launch till March 2026; expansion scaled up

PSX opens week positive, KSE-100 Index gains over 900 points

Dollar weakens on concerns about Fed’s independence under Trump

Oil falls as concerns about demand amid US tariff upheaval return

Sazgar Engineering profit jumps 105% to Rs6.23bn in 3QFY25

Calculating ROA: SNGPL challenges Ogra’s methodology in LHC

Read more stories