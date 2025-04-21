AIRLINK 180.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.55%)
BOP 11.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.99%)
CPHL 96.56 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (2.44%)
FCCL 46.82 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.39%)
FFL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.75%)
FLYNG 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
HUBC 146.30 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.47%)
HUMNL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.44%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
MLCF 69.15 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (5.56%)
OGDC 213.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.06%)
PACE 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PAEL 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.61%)
PIAHCLA 18.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
PIBTL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
POWER 13.54 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.99%)
PPL 171.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 33.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.96%)
PTC 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
SEARL 96.81 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.96%)
SSGC 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.48%)
SYM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TELE 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
TPLP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TRG 65.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.53%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 12,743 Increased By 155 (1.23%)
BR30 38,357 Increased By 478 (1.26%)
KSE100 118,654 Increased By 1338.5 (1.14%)
KSE30 36,529 Increased By 412.9 (1.14%)
Apr 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shanghai copper firms as dollar tumbles

Reuters Published 21 Apr, 2025 11:04am

NEW DELHI: Shanghai copper prices were trading higher on Monday as the dollar weakened to a three-year low, though an ongoing trade war between the US and China, the world’s top metals consumer, was likely to limit further gains.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) was up 0.6% at 76,480 yuan ($10,494) per ton, as of 0342 GMT.

The London Metal Exchange (LME) is closed on Monday for the Easter break.

The dollar dived on Monday as investor confidence in the US economy took another hit over President Donald Trump’s plans to shake up the Federal Reserve, which would throw into question the independence of the central bank.

Separately, China on Monday warned countries against striking a broader economic deal with the United States at its expense, ratcheting up its rhetoric in a spiralling trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

Copper slips in thin-volume trade

China’s ambassador to the United States, Xie Feng, urged Washington on Saturday to seek common ground with Beijing and pursue peaceful coexistence while warning that China stood ready to retaliate in the escalating trade war.

Among other metals, SHFE aluminium firmed 0.7% to 19,840 yuan a ton, zinc was up 0.98% at 22,230 yuan, lead gained 0.7% to 16,930 yuan, tin was up 1.2% to 259,700 yuan and nickel firmed 0.4% to 126,120 yuan.

Copper aluminium

Comments

200 characters

Shanghai copper firms as dollar tumbles

Pope Francis has died, Vatican says in video statement

Intra-day update: Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Met Office forecasts heatwave in Karachi till April 23

New Energy Vehicles: Sazgar delays launch till March 2026; expansion scaled up

KSE-100 Index gains over 1,300 points as buying persists

Dollar weakens on concerns about Fed’s independence under Trump

Sazgar Engineering profit jumps 105% to Rs6.23bn in 3QFY25

Oil falls 1.5% as concerns about demand amid US tariff upheaval return

PPRA proposes PIBT for Reko Diq cargoes without bidding

Calculating ROA: SNGPL challenges Ogra’s methodology in LHC

Read more stories