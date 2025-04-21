Indonesia ships 2.02 million tons of crude, refined palm oil in March

JAKARTA: Indonesia exported 2.02 million metric tons of crude and refined palm oil in March, down slightly from the previous month’s 2.06 million tons, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

March shipments were worth $2.19 billion, compared with February’s $2.27 billion, the data showed.

The bureau’s data excludes palm kernel oil, oleochemicals and biodiesel.

Indonesia’s palm oil association GAPKI usually releases its own data at a later date, which cover more products and so has different export figures.