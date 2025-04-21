Futures spread declines 200bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 200 basis points, closing at 10.61 percent on the final day of the outgoing week end on April 18,2025.

Trading activity on the futures counter witnessed a sharp declined, with average daily volumes declining 18 percent to 117 million shares, compared to 142.42 million shares in the previous week.

Similarly, the average daily traded value on the future counter also decreased by 3.2 percent, reaching Rs 9.37 billion this week, down from Rs 9.69 billion the week prior.

