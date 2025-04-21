Rouble strengthens past 81 vs US dollar

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble strengthened past 81 to the US dollar, supported by rising oil prices, reaching its highest level since June 28, 2024.

At 0900 GMT the rouble was up 1.5% 80.90 to the US currency in thin trade ahead of the Orthodox Easter holiday. The price for oil, Russia’s main commodity, rose by 3% on April 17.

The Russian currency is up by over 40% against the dollar since the start of the year, mainly on expectation of easing of tensions between Russia and the United States.