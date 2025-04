DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s stock market ended higher on Sunday amid investor focus on radical changes to US trade policy, although the Qatari index finished flat.

Investor confidence improved after US President Donald Trump temporarily halted steep tariffs last week, easing pressure on global economies.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.6%, helped by a 7.8% jump in Jabal Omar Development and a 1% increase in oil giant Saudi Aramco.