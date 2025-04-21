AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-21

Sindh to establish Livestock Advisory Board

Recorder Report Published 21 Apr, 2025 05:42am

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Muhammad Ali Malkani, announced that the Government of Sindh is set to establish a Livestock Advisory Board in the near future.

The board will include representatives from sectors related to livestock, dairy, and meat, with the aim of promoting the sector through collaboration with all stakeholders.

World Bank-supported project launched to strengthen livestock, fisheries dept

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Season 2025 at Surti Farm, organized by the Dairy Agriculture Livestock Farmers Association (DALFA), held last night in Karachi.

The Minister said that the Department of Livestock and Fisheries, Government of Sindh, is not only encouraging local farmers and livestock owners but is also actively working to resolve their issues.

