JUI-F to hold solidarity conference for Palestinians on 27th

PESHAWAR: To express solidarity with people of Palestine and condemn the growing atrocities of Israeli forces on Gaza Muslims, Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) decided to hold a Solidarity conference at Minar-e-Pakistan on April 27.

Similarly, the JUI-F, followed by the Lahore event, will also organise “Shuhada-e-Gaza Palestine” conference in Peshawar on May 11.

The decision was taken during the JUI-F executive council which was held under chairmanship of the party provincial Emir Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman in Mufti Mehmood Markaz Peshawar.

Meeting attended by JUI-F provincial General Secretary Maulana Atta-ul-Haq Darwish, provincial Naib Umra Mufti Obaidullah, Maulana Abdul Haseeb Mufti Ziaullah, provincial Nazma Abdul Jalil Jan, Mufti Nasir Mahmood Shah Hussain Alai, Muhammad Rahim Haqqani, Imad Azam, Advocate Engineer Sajjad Israr Marwat and Sadaqat Khan.

Abdul Jalil Jan, a spokesman of the party while talking to this scribe here on Sunday said that JUI-F executive council thoroughly discussed current deteriorating law and order situation, martyrdom of the religious clerics/leaders, martyrdom in other cities, and Mines and Minerals Act, Martyrdom of Muslim of Gaza and other affairs.

