TDAP holds HEMS: 24 accords with $432m business deals signed in key industries

LAHORE: In the fourth edition of the Health Engineering and Minerals Show (HEMS) 2025, organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), 24 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in key industries, including minerals, pharmaceuticals, automotive, gems & jewellery, surgical instruments, and chemicals, with anticipated business deals worth $432 million were signed.

According to the press release issued by the TDAP, the fourth edition of the Health Engineering and Minerals Show (HEMS) 2025, organized by the TDAP successfully concluded on Saturday (April 19), at the Lahore Expo Centre, reinforcing Pakistan’s position in global trade. The event, now a cornerstone of Pakistan’s industrial and trade promotion, drew around 900 foreign delegates from over 70 countries, alongside 194 exhibitors and 21 innovative startups, showcasing the nation’s diverse industrial potential.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended as the chief guest, accompanied by key officials including Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister; Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister of State for Finance & Revenue; Jam Kamal, Federal Minister for Commerce; Jawad Paul, Federal Secretary for Commerce; Faiz Ahmad, Chief Executive of TDAP; and Sheryar Taj, Secretary of TDAP. A special inaugural dinner was hosted at Lahore’s Nishat Hotel on April 18, where the Prime Minister commended TDAP’s efforts in strengthening Pakistan’s international trade footprint.

The three-day exhibition facilitated 2,200 B2B meetings spanning critical sectors such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, surgical instruments, agricultural machinery, home appliances, furniture, cosmetics, sports goods, construction materials, automotive, minerals, and packaging. These engagements paved the way for significant commercial collaborations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025