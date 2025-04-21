AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.26%)
FCCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
HUBC 142.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.03%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
MLCF 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.46%)
OGDC 212.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.56%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PAEL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (6.32%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.73%)
POWER 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
PPL 170.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 34.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PTC 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
SEARL 94.95 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.2%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.02%)
SYM 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TRG 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.65%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,581 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.06%)
BR30 37,912 Increased By 32.4 (0.09%)
KSE100 117,316 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 36,116 No Change 0 (0%)
Apr 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-21

Pakistani American Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce launched in Chicago

Press Release Published April 21, 2025 Updated April 21, 2025 06:36am

CHICAGO: The Pakistani American Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce (PACC) was launched in Chicago, with Consul General Tariq Karim participating in the ceremony alongside business leaders, community members, and local officials.

In his address, Consul General Tariq Karim emphasized the significance of the PACC’s establishment, describing it as an important initiative that provides a platform for promoting entrepreneurship, connecting business communities, and empowering the Pakistani-American community. He commended Dr. Tariq Butt, Mr. Naveed Anwar, and other community leaders for their efforts in realizing this initiative.

The Consul General highlighted the significant contributions of the vibrant Pakistani-American community in the Chicagoland area, noting their active role in the region’s economic and technological development.

He also underscored the importance of the longstanding Pakistan-US partnership and the immense potential for further expanding economic and trade relations across diverse sectors. He also noted the successful businesses of over 80 US companies in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

CHICAGO business community PACC Pakistan US partnership Pakistani American Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce Tariq Karim

Comments

200 characters

Pakistani American Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce launched in Chicago

Calculating ROA: SNGPL challenges Ogra’s methodology in LHC

UAE deputy PM arrives on two-day visit

Water dispute and canals issue: Federal, Sindh govts agree to hold talks

Grid Transition Levy: APTMA urges PD to address inaccuracies

PM launches nationwide anti-polio drive: Robust measures taken to ensure safety of teams

Dar invites Muttaqi to visit Pakistan

Action against beggar gangs in KSA initiated: Saudi citizens can now enter Pakistan visa-free: Naqvi

Country must bridge trade gap with African nations: Minister

Kamal stresses need to link research with policy execution

Prices of essential food items remain high

Read more stories