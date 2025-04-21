SBP grants Safepay full commercial licence

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has granted a full commercial licence to Safepay, a leading fintech in the space of digital payments, to operate as a Payment Service Provider.

According to Safepay, this significant milestone follows a period of rigorous evaluation and pilot operations during which Safepay demonstrated its commitment to innovation, customer-centric services and adherence to regulatory standards.

The full commercial licence enables the company to expand its range of services, offering comprehensive digital payment solutions to businesses across Pakistan.

The approval aligns with the SBP’s ongoing efforts to promote financial inclusion and digital transformation within the country’s banking sector. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a customer-first approach. Safepay aims to contribute significantly to the evolution of Pakistan’s financial landscape.

