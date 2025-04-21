AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.26%)
FCCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
HUBC 142.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.03%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
MLCF 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.46%)
OGDC 212.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.56%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PAEL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (6.32%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.73%)
POWER 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
PPL 170.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 34.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PTC 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
SEARL 94.95 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.2%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.02%)
SYM 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TRG 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.65%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,581 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.06%)
BR30 37,912 Increased By 32.4 (0.09%)
KSE100 117,316 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 36,116 No Change 0 (0%)
Apr 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-21

United Insurance and 1Link sign partnership agreement

Press Release Published 21 Apr, 2025 05:42am

LAHORE: United Insurance Company of Pakistan Ltd. has entered into a strategic partnership with 1Link (Pvt.) Ltd. to provide digital insurance services through 1Link’s nationwide platform.

For the first time in Pakistan, customers of scheduled and microfinance banks will be able to access United Insurance’s policies via digital channels, including mobile apps and web portals. The initiative aims to streamline microinsurance policy issuance and claims processing, offering greater convenience and security, particularly for the users of remote areas

United Insurance becomes the first private-sector insurer in the country to integrate with 1Link for digital distribution. The partnership is expected to enhance accessibility and build greater consumer confidence in the insurance sector.

The agreement was signed by Mian Shahid, CEO of United Insurance, and Najeeb Agrawalla, CEO of 1Link. Hassan Tariq, Head of UBL’s Digital Team, was also present, representing United Bank Limited’s role as the settlement bank for United Insurance’s 1Bill services. Industry stakeholders have hailed the collaboration as a significant step toward the digital transformation of insurance in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

1LINK United Insurance Company of Pakistan Ltd digital insurance services

Comments

200 characters

United Insurance and 1Link sign partnership agreement

Calculating ROA: SNGPL challenges Ogra’s methodology in LHC

UAE deputy PM arrives on two-day visit

Water dispute and canals issue: Federal, Sindh govts agree to hold talks

Grid Transition Levy: APTMA urges PD to address inaccuracies

PM launches nationwide anti-polio drive: Robust measures taken to ensure safety of teams

Dar invites Muttaqi to visit Pakistan

Action against beggar gangs in KSA initiated: Saudi citizens can now enter Pakistan visa-free: Naqvi

Country must bridge trade gap with African nations: Minister

Kamal stresses need to link research with policy execution

Prices of essential food items remain high

Read more stories