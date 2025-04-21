United Insurance and 1Link sign partnership agreement

LAHORE: United Insurance Company of Pakistan Ltd. has entered into a strategic partnership with 1Link (Pvt.) Ltd. to provide digital insurance services through 1Link’s nationwide platform.

For the first time in Pakistan, customers of scheduled and microfinance banks will be able to access United Insurance’s policies via digital channels, including mobile apps and web portals. The initiative aims to streamline microinsurance policy issuance and claims processing, offering greater convenience and security, particularly for the users of remote areas

United Insurance becomes the first private-sector insurer in the country to integrate with 1Link for digital distribution. The partnership is expected to enhance accessibility and build greater consumer confidence in the insurance sector.

The agreement was signed by Mian Shahid, CEO of United Insurance, and Najeeb Agrawalla, CEO of 1Link. Hassan Tariq, Head of UBL’s Digital Team, was also present, representing United Bank Limited’s role as the settlement bank for United Insurance’s 1Bill services. Industry stakeholders have hailed the collaboration as a significant step toward the digital transformation of insurance in Pakistan.

