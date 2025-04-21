The most strategic response to trade restrictions and tariff pressures lies not in retaliation, but in strengthening Intellectual Property enforcement – signaling Pakistan’s commitment to a principles-based, innovation-driven economy. The 2025 National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers released by the U.S.

Trade Representative (USTR) presents a clear assessment of the challenges international businesses face when operating in Pakistan.

While several issues are noted – ranging from customs irregularities to foreign exchange constraints – one area that continues to stand out is the enforcement of Intellectual Property (IP) rights.

Pakistan has made notable strides in reforming its IP landscape over the past few years. The creation of specialized IP tribunals and increased engagement with international stakeholders are commendable steps. However, as the report points out, implementation remains uneven, and enforcement mechanisms require further strengthening.

Counterfeiting, piracy, and inconsistent legal interpretations continue to undermine the confidence of both domestic innovators and foreign investors. These issues are not just technical; they reflect deeper structural weaknesses that limit industrial expansion, foreign direct investment, and export diversification.

Moreover, IP enforcement must be taken seriously by regulatory bodies and enforcement agencies. The role of relevant and qualified professionals – especially within IP tribunals – cannot be overstated.

In mature legal systems, domain experts represent Banking, Corporate, Taxation, Consumer Courts and IP matters alike. Pakistan must adopt a similar model, appointing technically proficient personnel who understand the economic implications of intellectual capital.

The concept of Intellectual Property is not new to Pakistan. As a Commonwealth nation, we enforced the Trademarks Act of 1940 and the Patents Act of 1919, post-Pakistan’s independence. The legacy exists – it is the modernization that now demands our attention. Relevant and comprehensive training for adjudicators, examiners, and enforcement officials is essential to restoring credibility and efficiency.

At a time when Pakistan is seeking to stabilize its economy, boost exports, and attract technology-led investment, the role of a strong IP regime becomes even more vital. IP enforcement should not be viewed in isolation – as a legal or administrative concern – but as a strategic lever for national development.

Addressing the concerns highlighted in the USTR report – particularly those related to enforcement capacity and institutional transparency – can go a long way in reshaping Pakistan’s image as a reliable trade partner. A commitment to consistent, fair, and transparent IP enforcement will send a powerful message: that Pakistan is ready to compete in a knowledge-based global economy.

A constructive dialogue among the business community, policymakers, and enforcement bodies is incumbent. This may well be our final opportunity to take Intellectual Property seriously – not as a compliance issue, but as a foundational pillar for innovation, investment, and inclusive economic growth. The moment to act is now.

Karimullah Adeni, Karachi

