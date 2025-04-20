PSL X: Batters, Ali Raza shine as Zalmi register record 120-run win over Sultans

Peshawar Zalmi got off the mark in the HBL PSL X with a record 120-run victory over Multan Sultans here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday night. A blazing batting performance that saw Zalmi muster 227-7 in 20 overs was followed by young pace sensation Ali Raza’s masterclass as they registered the highest margin of victory in HBL PSL history.

Multan Sultans’ chase wobbled in the fourth over when Saim Ayub dismissed Sultans’ skipper Muhammad Rizwan on the first ball of his spell. Ali then rattled Sultans’ batting line-up by striking twice in two deliveries in the 10th over, dismissing both Michael Bracewell and Ashton Turner.

Ali’s fierce four-wicket haul was complemented by Arif Yaqoob’s 3-20 and Mitchell Owen’s two wickets in five deliveries as Sultans whimpered to 107 all out in 15.5 overs. Usman Khan, with a brisk 44 off 22 deliveries featuring four boundaries and three sixes, was the sole highlight in an otherwise lacklustre chase.

Earlier, Zalmi were reduced to 5-2 in the third over of the game with Babar Azam falling to David Willey for two and Saim being dismissed by Bracewell for a low score. However, Sultans failed to capitalise on the momentum with no.4 batter Mohammad Haris launching an explosive 45 off just 21 balls with four fours and three sixes.

Haris was involved in a 33-ball 79-run stand with Tom Kohler-Cadmore (52, 30b, 2x4s, 5x6s) for the third wicket that shifted the momentum in Zalmi’s favour. Hussain Talat contributed a useful 37 off 29 balls inclusive of three fours and one six, but it was the fiery finish provided by no.7 batter Abdul Samad and Mitchell Owen that took them beyond 200.

Owen smashed 34 from just 15 deliveries, hammering four huge sixes, while Samad lit up the innings with a blistering 40 off only 14 balls with four boundaries and three maximums.

Although Ubaid Shah managed to remove the threatening Samad in the final over, the damage had already been inflicted. Bracewell and Willey took pair of wickets each for Zalmi.

Next fixture

Karachi Kings will face Islamabad United in a high-stakes Pakistan Super League clash on Sunday at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, with the match set to begin at 8:00 PM PKT.

