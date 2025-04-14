PIA’s direct flight from Lahore to Baku from 20th

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to commence direct flights between Lahore to Baku from April 20, 2025.

According to the details, the national carrier will initially operate two weekly flights on this new route, with departures from Lahore every Sunday and Wednesday, offering passengers a convenient connection to the cultural and economic hub of the Caucasus region.

“This new route represents a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan,” airline spokesman said. “We anticipate these direct flights will stimulate tourism and commercial activities between the two nations,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025