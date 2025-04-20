AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
Yemen’s Houthis say two killed in US stikes on Sanaa area

AFP Published 20 Apr, 2025 03:43pm

SANAA: At least two people were killed in overnight US strikes in and around Yemen’s capital Sanaa, media controlled by the Houthi rebels reported Sunday, in the latest such air raid.

The Iran-backed group’s Al-Masirah channel, citing the rebels’ health ministry, reported two deaths and 11 injured in the “US aggression on Sanaa, the capital, and the governorate”.

The channel earlier said one person was killed in an air strike on the governorate’s Bani Matar area, where a deadly US raid was reported a week ago.

Beyond Sanaa, the Houthis said Sunday that air strikes also hit Yemen’s Marib and Amran provinces.

Earlier this week, the rebel group said that US strikes on the fuel port of Ras Issa killed at least 80 people and wounded 150 in the deadliest attack of Washington’s 15-month campaign against the Houthis.

The US military has hammered the Yemeni rebels with near-daily air strikes for the past month in a bid to stamp out their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Qatar’s chief negotiator says ‘frustrated’ by pace of Gaza talks

Claiming solidarity with Palestinians, the rebels began attacking the key maritime route and Israeli territory after the Gaza war began in October 2023.

The US strikes began in January 2024 but have multiplied under President Donald Trump, starting with an offensive that killed 53 people on March 15.

Houthi attacks on the Red Sea shipping route, which normally carries about 12 percent of global trade, have forced many companies into costly detours around the tip of southern Africa.

