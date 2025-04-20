Rwanda Ambassador due

ISLAMABAD: At the invitation of the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda, Ambassador Olivier J P Nduhungirehe is visiting Pakistan from 21-22 April 2025. During the visit, Foreign Minister Nduhungirehe will be holding talks with the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister.

Apart from calling on the Prime Minister and the Chairman Senate, the Foreign Minister of Republic of Rwanda will also have meetings with some key Federal Ministers. Foreign Minister Nduhungirehe will also officially inaugurate the High Commission of the Republic of Rwanda in Islamabad. Moreover, the Minister will interact with the members of the business community.

After opening of the respective diplomatic Missions in Kigali and Islamabad, this is the first-ever official visit of the Foreign Minister from the Republic of Rwanda. The visit would open up avenues of cooperation between the two friendly countries.

