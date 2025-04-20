AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
China’s coal imports from Russia rise 6% in March, Indonesia slides

Reuters Published 20 Apr, 2025 11:58am

BEIJING: China’s coal imports from Russia rose 6% in March from the same month last year to 7.33 million metric tons, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Sunday, despite logistical constraints and Western sanctions.

Coal imports from China’s largest supplier Indonesia declined 9% to 17.96 million tons, after Indonesia started using its government-set benchmark coal price as the floor price for transactions from March 1.

China’s March coal imports sink 6% as domestic prices slide

China’s overall coal imports fell 6% in March, dragged down by high port inventories and weak domestic demand that have pushed spot prices to four-year lows.

China coal

