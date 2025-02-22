AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
SBP issues Raast participation criteria

Recorder Report Published February 22, 2025 Updated February 22, 2025 08:34am

KARACHI: In order to facilitate the applicants desirous of becoming Raast participants, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued the Raast Participation Criteria.

Raast is an instant payment system that facilitates instant, safe and efficient transfer of funds through various use-cases including bulk payments, person-to-person transfers, and person-to-merchant transactions.

Therefore, to facilitate the applicants desirous of becoming Raast participants, SBP has decided to issue the Raast Participation Criteria.

SBP reposes its confidence in digital payment infrastructure

The criteria define various categories of participants and outline the minimum set of requirements for each category. The criteria shall be applicable to all existing and future participants of Raast.

The Raast Participation Criteria have been issued under the powers conferred upon SBP under the Payment Systems and Electronic Fund Transfers Act 2007, and shall become applicable with immediate effect.

