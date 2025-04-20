CBD to install solar panels on Walton Railway Flyover

LAHORE: In a significant move towards sustainable urban development, the Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) will install solar panels atop the pedestrian walkway of the CBD Walton Railway Crossing Flyover along CBD Route 47.

This initiative may generate up to one megawatt of electricity, marking a pioneering effort in integrating clean energy solutions with modern infrastructure.

The pedestrian walkway, skilfully crafted with CNC panels on both sides of the flyover, will serve as the foundation for this innovative solar energy system. This project underscores CBD Punjab’s commitment to advancing environmental sustainability through forward-thinking urban planning, said a press release by the CBD issues on Saturday.

Imran Amin, CEO of CBD Punjab, emphasized the authority’s dedication to promoting clean and green energy practices alongside its ambitious infrastructure development goals. He said “CBD Punjab is resolute in its pursuit of sustainable urban solutions. The installation of solar panels atop the Walton Railway Crossing Flyover exemplifies our vision for a future driven by energy efficiency and environmental stewardship”.

Highlighting additional environmental initiatives, CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin outlined CBD Punjab’s concurrent efforts in rainwater harvesting. These initiatives are poised not only to mitigate environmental impact but also to enhance natural resource management across the region.

