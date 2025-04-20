Maryam sets zero polio cases targets in Punjab

LAHORE: “No child should be deprived of polio vaccine drops,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while directing Deputy Commissioners to take steps to make anti-polio campaign effective in their respective districts.

The CM directed them to review union council-wise polio campaign on daily basis. She also directed all district administrations to ensure effective implementation of anti-polio vaccination microplan. She said, “The target of zero polio can be easily achieved with joint efforts. It is unacceptable for any child to be at risk of polio.”

Provincial Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare briefed Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in detail on the anti-polio vaccination campaign.

