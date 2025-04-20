AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
Markets Print 2025-04-20

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 20 Apr, 2025 02:50am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday, (April 19, 2025)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 18-04-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        16,700        285        16,985        16,985          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           17,897        305        18,202        18,202          NIL
===========================================================================

