Gold prices remain unchanged

KARACHI: Gold prices remained unchanged on Saturday, stabilizing after a slight decline in the previous session, traders said.

The precious metal traded for the unchanged Rs349,700 per tola and Rs299,811 per 10 grams, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

Value of gold bullion was stable on the world market at $3,326 per ounce with silver selling at $33 per ounce.

Domestic silver was available at Rs3,417 per tola and Rs2,929 per 10 grams, according to the association. It is worth noting that gold and silver rates on the open market may vary from the association’s quoted prices.

