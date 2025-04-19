AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
Rune destroys Khachanov to reach Barcelona Open final

AFP Published 19 Apr, 2025 06:32pm
Denmark’s Holger Rune returns the ball to Russia’s Karen Khachanov during the ATP Barcelona Open “Conde de Godo” tennis tournament singles semi-final match at the Real Club de Tenis in Barcelona, on April 19, 2025. Photo: AFP
Denmark’s Holger Rune returns the ball to Russia’s Karen Khachanov during the ATP Barcelona Open “Conde de Godo” tennis tournament singles semi-final match at the Real Club de Tenis in Barcelona, on April 19, 2025. Photo: AFP

BARCELONA: Holger Rune crushed Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday to reach the Barcelona Open final, where he will face Carlos Alcaraz or Arthur Fils.

World number 13 Rune, who dispatched defending champion Casper Ruud in style on Friday, outclassed his opponent in the first set without conceding a break point.

The 21-year-old Dane broke to love in the seventh game and then broke again in the ninth to claim the first set in little over half-an-hour.

Khachanov, ranked 27th, suffered another break in the second game of the second set, with Rune consolidating for a 3-0 lead.

The Russian, 28, saved two break points in the sixth game but Rune broke again in the ninth, wrapping up his victory with a passing shot to reach the final for the first time.

Sinner backed to hit top gear in time for French Open after doping ban

“It was definitely a very good match from my side, I played very smart I think and put him under lots of pressure,” said Rune.

The Dane offered huge variety in his shots and hit 20 winners to 13 unforced errors.

“I knew I had to play well again, I was keeping my pace on my shots well, mixing it up well and doing most things right today, so I’m very happy,” continued Rune.

“No matter who it’s going to be (in Sunday’s final) it’s going to be tough… I’m sure it’s going to be tough.”

Later Saturday world number two Alcaraz, hunting a third Barcelona Open title, faces seventh seed Fils, whom he defeated in three sets on the way to winning the Monte Carlo Masters last week.

