Sinner backed to hit top gear in time for French Open after doping ban

Reuters Published 19 Apr, 2025 12:37pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

World number one Jannik Sinner may take time to hit his stride on his return from a three-month doping ban next month but will be in top form when he heads to the French Open, Italy’s Davis Cup captain Filippo Volandri said.

Sinner has not played since winning the Australian Open at the start of the season. He accepted a ban in February following a deal with the World Anti-Doping Agency, which had challenged a tribunal’s decision to clear him after two positive tests.

The 23-year-old’s ban will end on May 4 and he will make a return at the Rome Masters that begins three days later. His national team captain believes Sinner will hit top gear, though, only in time for the year’s second Grand Slam, which starts on May 25.

“His physical preparation is focused on Roland Garros. It’s a gruelling event with long, best-of-five-set matches,” Volandri told Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport earlier this week.

“I’m convinced the preparation he’s had over the past three months will be beneficial in the long run. He has not been able to complete a proper winter pre-season in recent years and this break allows him to recharge for the next two to three seasons.”

Sinner, who was cleared to return to training from April 13, ramped up his preparations this week with a stint in Monte Carlo, and also practised with Indian Wells champion Jack Draper of Britain at the Tennis Club de Beaulieu in France.

Volandri, who guided Italy to Davis Cup glory in the last two years, said he had spoken to Sinner’s coach Simone Vagnozzi and had no doubt about the player’s mindset before his comeback in Rome.

“He told me Jannik is extremely motivated, fully focused on upcoming tournaments and mentally calm,” Volandri said.

“Let’s not forget nothing replaces match adrenaline and that’s why I don’t expect a winning streak right away … But the more matches he plays, the closer he’ll get to his ideal form for Paris.”

