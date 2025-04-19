AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
DHA City: pioneering the future of Karachi at IPS-25 (Dubai)

Published 19 Apr, 2025 03:41pm

Pakistan’s economy and real estate sector are showing significant signs of growth and thus increasing investors’ confidence. DHA City Karachi came even stronger this year. With their new Housing project, DHA Indus Hills, Karachi, the response of the Pakistani expats was overwhelming. Besides record breaking sale of inventory, DHA City also bagged a number of strategic engagements.

  • Grey Ecom, a trusted JV partner of DHA City, signed a strategic partnership agreement to work on Hamstead Valley, a mix use project and Construction of serviced suites in the Health Distt.

  • ABS Developers, the 1st Shariah compliant real estate company in the world also signed an Agreement to construct the tallest tower of Pakistan in DHA City Karachi.

  • Mr. Hamza Taimur Amin a PGA professional seasoned golfer & coach, who maintains his ranking amongst the top ten players in Pakistan for a decade also signed a 3 yrs Brand Ambassadorship with DHA City.

  • Renowned Celebrity of Pakistani drama industry, Miss Ushna Shah also signed an MoU to construct a purpose built Film & Drama City (Thornfield Studios) in the Arts & Culture distt of DHA City.

  • AKD group also became a JV partner, as Mr. Imran Panjwani Advisor, AKD Group signed an MoU for developing Pakistan’s first of its kind Mega Sports City in DHA City Karachi.

  • Medialytics headed by the young and energetic Mr. Zain Pasha signed an MoU for providing high-end AI based IT & Marketing solutions.

  • Mr. Shahbaz Taseer, CEO PACE Barka and First Capital group also signed an Agreement for construction of a state-of-the-art residential project spanning over 15 acres, Woodland DHA City Karachi.

  • And finally, DCG, Dynamic Clean Gas also signed an MoU with DHA City Karachi to explore alternative Energy Solutions in DHA City Karachi.

Overall, it was an eventful and a very successful show of DHA City Karachi at the IPS-25. The investments have started to pour in again and we see a bright and dynamic future of the Real Estate industry of Pakistan. With evolving infrastructure and a shift toward sustainable urbanization, Pakistan is not just catching up, it’s leaping forward and at the forefront of this leap is DHA City Karachi.

