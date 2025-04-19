Russia launches 8 missiles, 87 drones on Ukraine, Kyiv says

KYIV: Russia launched 8 missiles and 87 drones in an overnight attack on Ukraine on Saturday, causing damage in five regions across the country, the Ukrainian air force said.

Ukraine says Russian drone attack injures three, damages homes in Odesa

Air defence units shot down 33 Russian drones, and another 36 drones were redirected by electronic warfare, the Ukrainian air force said. It gave no details on missiles. Damage was recorded in five regions in the south, northeast and east, it said.