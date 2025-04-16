AIRLINK 180.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.13%)
Ukraine says Russian drone attack injures three, damages homes in Odesa

Reuters Published 16 Apr, 2025 10:02am

A Russian drone attack on the Black Sea port city of Odesa overnight injured three people, sparked fires and damaged homes and civilian infrastructure, officials of the southern Ukrainian region said early on Wednesday.

“The enemy has again attacked Odesa with a massive drone attack,” Oleh Kiper, governor of the region whose administrative centre is the city of Odesa, said on messaging app Telegram, though the full scale of the attack was not clear.

Ukraine’s air force usually reports details of overnight Russian attacks later in the morning.

In a Telegram post, Ukraine’s emergency service said three people were injured and several fires broke out in the city as a result of the attack.

Odesa’s mayor, Hennadiy Trukhanov, posted photographs depicting a residential building and other structures that had been nearly destroyed, while in others emergency workers sifted rubble and a dog peered from behind a pile of wood.

Russian drone attack sparks fire at petrol station in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia, regional governor says

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia started with its full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than three ears ago.

Late in March, the United States said it had reached separate deals with Ukraine and Russia to pause their attacks over the Black Sea and against each other’s energy targets.

Both sides have repeatedly accused each other of breaking the moratoriums.

