Tax return deadline extended till 13th

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended date of submission of Sales Tax and Federal Excise Returns for the tax period of February, 2025 up to April 13, 2025.

The facility would only be available in cases where due sales tax liability has been deposited within due date.

In this regard, the FBR has issued instructions to Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue of Large Taxpayers Offices (LTOs), Medium Taxpayers Office (MTO), Corporate Tax Offices (CTOs) and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) on Wednesday.

According to the FBR’s instructions to the field formations, in exercise of the powers conferred

Under Section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and Section 43 of the Federal Excise Act, 2005,

The FBR has directed that the date of submission of Sales Tax and Federal Excise Return for the tax period of February, 2025 which was due on March 18, 2025 and extended to March 27, 2025 is hereby further extended till April 13, 2025.

This is subject to the condition that due sales tax liability has been deposited within due date, the FBR added.

