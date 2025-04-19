AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
Pakistan

Lucky Cement organizes heart screening camp

Recorder Report Published April 19, 2025 Updated April 19, 2025 07:00am

KARACHI: Lucky Cement conducted a three-day heart screening camp from April 15 to 17, 2025, for the residents of the communities surrounding its Pezu Plant with partnership of Tabba Heart Institute.

Overall, 600 individuals screened during the three-day initiative. Among the total beneficiaries, more than 130 echocardiograms (echos) and nearly 180 electrocardiograms (ECGs) were conducted, along with routine cholesterol screening, blood pressure monitoring, and consultations with experienced cardiologists.

This impactful initiative is a reflection of Lucky Cement’s dedication to creating healthier communities and ensuring access to quality medical services in underserved areas. By collaborating with top-tier healthcare institutions such as Tabba Heart Institute, Lucky Cement continues to play an active role in improving lives and enabling early detection of serious health conditions.

Lucky Cement Tabba Heart Institute heart screening camp

