AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 94.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.22%)
FCCL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.92%)
HUBC 142.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
MLCF 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.44%)
OGDC 213.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.5%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PAEL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 18.28 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (6.96%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.82%)
POWER 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.82%)
PPL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.43%)
PRL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
PTC 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.92%)
SEARL 95.25 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (2.52%)
SSGC 42.32 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.65%)
SYM 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TRG 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Apr 19, 2025
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-19

Canadian dollar heads for seventh straight weekly gain

Reuters Published 19 Apr, 2025 05:45am

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar moved closer on Thursday to a recent five-month high against its US counterpart as oil prices rose and one day after the Bank of Canada paused its interest rate cutting campaign.

The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at 1.3845 per US dollar, or 72.23 US cents, after touching on Monday its strongest level since November 6 at 1.3827. For the week, the loonie was up 0.1%, which would be its seventh straight week of gains, the longest such stretch since May 2021.

The currency has benefited from recent broad-based declines for the US dollar, said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex.

Concerns over the economic impact of tariffs and investors shifting investments outside the United States led to the greenback hitting a three-year low last week against a basket of major currencies.

“The 200-day moving average comes in right above 1.40 so I think that’s the top of the range (for USD-CAD),” Chandler said. “I think we might have to test that but I think the next big move is probably still lower.”

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, increased 3.5% to $64.63 a barrel after the US imposed new sanctions to curb Iranian oil exports, elevating supply concerns.

The BoC held its benchmark rate at 2.75% on Wednesday, its first pause after seven consecutive cuts, and said the uncertainty around US tariffs made it impossible to issue regular economic forecasts.

Despite tensions between Canada and the United States, Canadians bought a record amount of American shares in February, as US stock markets hit an all-time high.

