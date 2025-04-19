AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 94.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.22%)
FCCL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.92%)
HUBC 142.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
MLCF 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.44%)
OGDC 213.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.5%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PAEL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 18.28 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (6.96%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.82%)
POWER 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.82%)
PPL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.43%)
PRL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
PTC 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.92%)
SEARL 95.25 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (2.52%)
SSGC 42.32 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.65%)
SYM 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TRG 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Apr 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-19

TK Elevator owners weigh US for potential multi-billion euro IPO

Reuters Published 19 Apr, 2025 05:45am

FRANKFURT: TK Elevator’s owners are weighing the United States as a location for a potential initial public offering next year, despite market turmoil triggered by US tariffs slowing the pace of dealmaking, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Deliberations are at an early stage and preparations are expected to be formalised towards the end of 2025, with a view to conducting a sale or listing of the company next year, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is private.

The business is likely to be valued at more than 20 billion euros ($22.7 billion) in a transaction, the people said, adding there was no certainty of a deal and that the timing could still change depending on market developments.

The United States accounted for around 35% of TK Elevator’s total sales, which stood at 9.3 billion euros in the 2023/2024 financial year, the company said.

The US is also home to sector-leader Otis, which commands the highest multiple among peers, making it one of the reasons why it is being considered as an IPO location, one of the people said.

Thyssenkrupp in 2020 sold its elevator technology business - later renamed TK Elevator - for 17.2 billion euros to a consortium of bidders led by private equity firms Advent, Cinven and Germany’s RAG foundation.

Advent, Cinven, RAG and TK Elevator all declined to comment on any potential IPO plans.

TK Elevator, in e-mailed comments, said it remains committed to growth as well as its customers, partners and stakeholders.

IPO US tariffs TK Elevator

Comments

200 characters

TK Elevator owners weigh US for potential multi-billion euro IPO

PM celebrates 23pc surge in IT exports

Rs664.62bn out of Rs1.1trn authorised under PSDP

4 GPPs ready switching to take-and-pay mode

Deal inked with IFC to accelerate e-mobility

Dar, SCO SG explore ways to boost ties

Shipping network welcomed: Pakistan, BD also seek air links resumption

World Bank seeks alteration in staff security mode of DHP

Sales tax, federal excise: FBR extends date of filing returns

IHC reserves verdict in fertiliser prices case

Japan to provide $3m to UNHCR to support Afghan refugees

Read more stories