Markets Print 2025-04-19

Gold prices fall slightly

KARACHI: Gold prices saw a slight decline, sliding from all-time highs on Friday, as global rates slowed, traders said.

Following a fall by Rs300 and Rs257, gold receded from record levels to Rs349,700 per tola and Rs299,811 per 10 grams, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

World bullion market slightly lost by $3, inching down from all-time high to $3,326 per ounce while silver was available at $33 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices posted little gains of Rs16 and Rs14, rising to Rs3,417 per tola and Rs2,929 per 10 grams, respectively, according to the association.

The open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

