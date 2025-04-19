AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
ERR determination for FY2025-26: OGRA to evaluate SNGPL plea after conducting detailed review

Recorder Report Published 19 Apr, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) filed a petition with the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on January 26, 2025, and submitted an amended petition on April 8, 2025, seeking the determination of its Estimated Revenue Requirement (ERR) for the financial year 2025-26 under Section 8(1) of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2002, and Rule 4(2) of the Natural Gas Tariff Rules.

According to an OGRA spokesperson, the SNGPL has proposed an average prescribed gas price of Rs2,485.72 per MMBTU, compared to the previously approved rate of Rs1,778.35 per MMBTU for the FY 2024-25 Revised Estimated Revenue Requirement (RERR).

Additionally, the company has claimed a Re-Gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) cost of service at Rs317.72 per MMBTU.

The spokesperson stated that OGRA will evaluate the petition and announce its decision after conducting a detailed review in accordance with regulatory procedures and standards of prudence.

