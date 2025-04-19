KCCI urges PM to help end strike by transporters

KARACHI: President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Muhammad Jawed Bilwani has made an urgent appeal to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, calling for immediate and decisive intervention to end the ongoing nationwide strike of transporters.

He stated that the strike, now in its fourth consecutive day, has brought Pakistan’s logistics and transport systems to a complete standstill, disrupting trade operations and causing severe damage to the already fragile national economy.

In a letter sent to the prime minister on Friday, Bilwani expressed serious concern over the paralysis of cargo movement across the country. “Export consignments remain stuck at factories and warehouses, while import containers are stranded at port terminals under the custody of terminal operators and foreign shipping lines,” he said.

“This disruption is inflicting heavy financial losses on the business community and creating a cascading effect on industrial productivity and national economic stability.”

He emphasized that the delay in export shipments is likely to result in missed deadlines, canceled orders, and the permanent loss of international buyers. “This not only tarnishes Pakistan’s credibility as a reliable trading partner but also jeopardizes future export prospects at a time when every dollar earned is critical for our economy,” Bilwani remarked.

“On the import side, the inability to move containers is choking supply chains, delaying production, and pushing industries into operational chaos.”

Bilwani also highlighted the burden of rising demurrage and detention charges being imposed by port authorities and foreign shipping lines.

“These unjust charges, being calculated in US dollars, are compounding the financial distress of businesses,” he noted.

“The remittance of these payments abroad is further depleting our already limited foreign exchange reserves, worsening our balance of payments crisis.”

Addressing the impact on perishable exports, Bilwani warned of a looming catastrophe.

“Pakistan’s fruits and vegetables, which form a vital part of our agro-based exports, rely on refrigerated containers and timely transport,” he said.

“Due to the current disruption, fresh produce is rotting, consignments are being rejected abroad, and exporters are incurring devastating losses. This crisis is not just threatening the agricultural economy but damaging our long-term reputation in international markets.”

Bilwani expressed strong disappointment over the lack of government action.

“It is deeply concerning that despite the magnitude of this crisis, there appears to be no serious effort from either the federal or provincial governments to resolve the matter,” he stated.

“The absence of coordination and leadership is pushing already strained businesses toward potential collapse, mass layoffs, and long-term damage to the formal economic sector.”

He called upon the PM to immediately bring all stakeholders to the negotiating table. “We urgently need a mediated resolution to the strike, relief from unjustified demurrage and detention charges, and immediate clearance of the backlog of consignments,” Bilwani urged.

“Many exporters are now being forced to shift to air freight, which is significantly more expensive and adds to the financial strain on already suffering businesses.”

In closing, Bilwani stressed the importance of a swift and coordinated government response.

“The business community is counting on the prime minister’s leadership to end this impasse,” he said.

“Only decisive action at the highest level can restore normalcy, protect Pakistan’s trade and industry, and safeguard the national economy from further deterioration.”

