Pakistan

Security forces kill four terrorists in Swat IBO: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published 18 Apr, 2025 07:14pm

Security forces killed four terrorists during a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Swat district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the operation was carried out based on confirmed intelligence regarding the presence of militants, referred to by ISPR as “Khwarij”, in the area.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged [the militants’] location, resultantly four militants were killed,” the ISPR statement read.

Four terrorists killed in DI Khan IBO

The military’s media wing said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the site following the engagement.

According to the ISPR, the deceased individuals were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

The statement further added that a sanitization operation is currently in progress to ensure the area is clear of any other potential threats.

“Security forces in coordination with law enforcement agencies of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR added.

